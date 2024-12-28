Don't Miss Today: The New British Brewing Company; AT: Lower Parel; Offer: Flat 35 per cent off; Price: Rs 1,000 for two

Listen to this article Travel festival to art workshop, end 2024 and start 2025 with these exciting activities in Mumbai x 00:00

Travel enthusiasts unite

The Gypsy Travel Festival 2024, India’s biggest travel celebration, offering an unmatched adventure for all travel enthusiasts. Discover exclusive deals on over 3,000 travel experiences, flights, stays, and tours.

WHEN: Jan 11-12

WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC

PRICE: Rs 299

TO BUY: insider.in

Marathi magic

Experience the soul of Marathi music with Mahesh Kale, a gifted vocalist renowned for his exceptional artistry and dynamic stage presence. A trailblazer in North Indian classical music, Kale blends tradition with innovation, captivating audiences worldwide. With his mesmerising vocal range and heartfelt renditions, he brings Marathi musical heritage to life.

WHEN: Jan 3-4

WHERE: Multiple venues

PRICE: Rs 600 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow

Not child’s play



EQ Nanny Training Class: Toddler Tantrums

Tantrums are not just a child being “difficult”—they’re an expression of frustration or feelings a child cannot yet manage. This class helps nannies understand the science and emotions behind tantrums, equipping them with strategies to navigate these outbursts with empathy and confidence. Led by Priya Somani, an EQ educator, the session covers tantrum management, prevention, and building emotional intelligence.

WHEN: Jan 11

WHERE: IT Colony, Tardeo

PRICE: Rs 1,700

TO BUY: urbanaut.com

Where’s the party tonight? On the kitchen floor

End 2024 with a perfect blend of music, flavours, and vibes at Kitchen Rave X Casa Bacardi. Dive into a culinary journey with an exquisite 10-course menu by acclaimed Chef Amninder, featuring dishes like Naga Prawn Kofta and Jackfruit Kofte Biryani. Groove to GNDHI’s dynamic hybrid live set and Sugahunny’s feel-good mixes blending Bollywood classics with global hits.

WHEN: December 29

WHERE: Bawri, BKC

PRICE: Rs 3,000

TO BUY: insider.in

Swirl into your creativity

Unleash your child’s creativity with our Fluid Art Workshop, perfect for kids aged 5 and above. Guided by expert artists, children will explore the exciting technique of fluid art, learning to express themselves freely while creating a unique masterpiece on canvas. With step-by-step instructions, safe, non-toxic materials, and a fun-filled environment, this workshop promises an engaging experience!

WHEN: January 4-18

WHERE: Pawar Nagar, Thane West

PRICE: Rs 1,750

TO BUY: bookmyshow

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Ayesha Billimoria Athlete, fitness coach

AVAILABLE FOR: Learning how to run the correct way alongside like-minded people

CALL: 9869830168 / @theathleticslab on Instagram

Ayesha Billimoria wears multiple hats—she is a national-level track athlete and a gold medallist in the sport, captain of Adidas Runners Mumbai, and also the founder of The Athletic Labs (TAL), an adult athletics class.

“The Athletics Lab was started out of a rather selfish motive to have running partners for my own training,” says Billimoria. Now, however, they are more than just running partners. “We are friends, and the ethos of TAL is based on the fact that we have created an athletic family of like-minded individuals” she shares.

Billimoria is of the belief that TAL is a small yet effective community that teaches individuals to run in the correct way, helping them grow in speed, strength, and building a resilient mindset.

RECOMMENDED BY: Megha Mehta; The Lab has been nothing short of transformative for me. At the age of 30, I learnt how to run, and Ayesha even corrected the way I walked—something most adults don’t realise they’re doing wrong.