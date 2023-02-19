Breaking News
Amidst rising AQI levels, here are five ways to combat indoor air pollution

Updated on: 19 February,2023 08:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Krisha Yadav | mailbag@mid-day.com

With AQI levels rising, are you looking for ways to ditch the pollution? We found few easy ways to battle the dust

Representation pic


The World Health Organisation has estimated that 7 million people die from pollution every year. Although we think that the four walls of our home protect us from the pollution we are surrounded with outside; indoor air has been held to show harsh pollutants. Here are five ways to minimise the damage.


Spray it




Nasal Sprays can help you breathe better. The Kerala Ayurveda Anu Thailam is made in a base of sesame oil enriched with kapha balancing ayurvedic ingredients such as leptadenia or jivanti, liquorice or yashtimadhu, fragrant swamp mallow or hrivera and Indian bael or bilva. It helps clear accumulated mucus from the nasal passage, enables you to breathe better, and improves your lung health!
TO BUY: kerala ayurveda.biz

Become friends with plants

Research has indicated that certain house plants act as a natural filter to indoor pollution. In fact, NASA research on indoor plants found that there are over 50 houseplant types that remove pollutants and gases, and one of them is the good ol’ rubber plant. It improves indoor air as the large surface leaves act as a sponge and absorb harsh chemicals, breaking them down. The plant has been shown to absorb carbon dioxide from the air and convert it into breathable oxygen.

Charcoal’s got a clue

This innovative non-electric charcoal air purifier  naturally absorbs bad smells, moisture, pollutants and allergens. It can be significantly affordable compared to many other electric purifiers. It weighs around 200 gm and is pocket- friendly both in price and size.
TO BUY: www.firstcry.com

Never getting over masks

To fight harmful effects of air pollution, wearing an ordinary mask is not enough. You need to pick effective masks that provide protection for PM 2.5 particles and other microscopic airborne contaminants. Honeywell masks are specially designed to protect the user from probable respiratory ailments and allergies originating from polluted air and pollen. It has three-layer filter protection. 
TO BUY: www.honeywell.com

Let air breathe

Air purifiers can be extremely expensive. But they don’t need to be, you can make one right at your place by following the given instructions: Buy a fan, attach a HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Arrestance filter) to it. This is where the DIY filter fun starts! It helps if you have pliers for this. Then turn the power setting to three and pull the knob off.

