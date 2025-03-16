Spring in the new year

From dhansak to lagan nu custard, celebrate Jamshedi Navroz with hearty dishes and sweet treats

Representation pic

Of Parsi heritage

Join home chefs Parvez and Benaifer Sidhwa for The Parsi Flavor Punch, a ten-day celebration of authentic Parsi cuisine at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, from March 15–23. Indulge in signature dishes like chicken dhansak, saas ni macchi, and prawn cocktail pulao while immersing yourself in rich traditions and unforgettable flavours.

Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott, Juhu

PRICE: Rs 3,000 onwards

TO BOOK: 9004616506

A heritage feast

Hoshang Velati’s family recipes menu has baked eggs, chicken pattice, mutton vindaloo, mora dar chawal, fried fish. End with kesri ravo.

The Good Choice

PRICE: Rs 1,200 onwards

TO BOOK: 9821244445

Tradition, served

RTI’s bhonus feature lagan nu achar, cheese sariya, rotli, patra ni kolmi, Kashmiri gosht, berry pulao, dal with kebabs, dry fruit ravo, mawa nu paan, raspberry and more.

RTI, all outlets

PRICE: Rs 1,850

A bhonu to remember!

Farohar Caterers’ Jamshedi Navroz menu on March 21 has two meal options including Russian pattice, patra ni macchi, salli margi or boti, mutton or chicken pulao dar, lagan nu achar, roti, sweet, and raspberry.

Farohars

PRICE: Rs 3,200

TO ORDER: 9321583595

Sweeten the deal

Make it ‘meetha’ with rich mawa boi, delicate suterfeni, crisp khaja, and refreshing falooda.

Parsi Dairy Farm, all outlets

PRICE: Rs 320 onwards

Homemade love

Order Mahafrin’s mutton chops, tiger prawns biryani, kid gosh dum biryani, pomfret, prawns in white sauce, chicken roast. End with lagan nu custard and badam pista burfi.

Mithtu by Mahafrin Gotla Umrigar

PRICE: Rs 100 onwards

TO ORDER: 9833618528