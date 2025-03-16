Spring in the new year

From dhansak to lagan nu custard, celebrate Jamshedi Navroz with hearty dishes and sweet treats
Of Parsi heritage
Join home chefs Parvez and Benaifer Sidhwa for The Parsi Flavor Punch, a ten-day celebration of authentic Parsi cuisine at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, from March 15–23. Indulge in signature dishes like chicken dhansak, saas ni macchi, and prawn cocktail pulao while immersing yourself in rich traditions and unforgettable flavours.
Lotus Cafe, JW Marriott, Juhu
PRICE: Rs 3,000 onwards
TO BOOK: 9004616506
A heritage feast
Hoshang Velati’s family recipes menu has baked eggs, chicken pattice, mutton vindaloo, mora dar chawal, fried fish. End with kesri ravo.
The Good Choice
PRICE: Rs 1,200 onwards
TO BOOK: 9821244445
Tradition, served
RTI’s bhonus feature lagan nu achar, cheese sariya, rotli, patra ni kolmi, Kashmiri gosht, berry pulao, dal with kebabs, dry fruit ravo, mawa nu paan, raspberry and more.
RTI, all outlets
PRICE: Rs 1,850
A bhonu to remember!
Farohar Caterers’ Jamshedi Navroz menu on March 21 has two meal options including Russian pattice, patra ni macchi, salli margi or boti, mutton or chicken pulao dar, lagan nu achar, roti, sweet, and raspberry.
Farohars
PRICE: Rs 3,200
TO ORDER: 9321583595
Sweeten the deal
Make it ‘meetha’ with rich mawa boi, delicate suterfeni, crisp khaja, and refreshing falooda.
Parsi Dairy Farm, all outlets
PRICE: Rs 320 onwards
Homemade love
Order Mahafrin’s mutton chops, tiger prawns biryani, kid gosh dum biryani, pomfret, prawns in white sauce, chicken roast. End with lagan nu custard and badam pista burfi.
Mithtu by Mahafrin Gotla Umrigar
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
TO ORDER: 9833618528