From stress-buster playlist to Diwali gifts, here are some recommendations for the festive season

Representation pic

Listen to this article Elevate your festive celebrations with these recommendations x 00:00

Stress-buster playlist

ADVERTISEMENT

Overwhelmed by the festive season? “Music for Social Anxiety: 111 Songs for Instant Relief” could be just what you need as you go about your festival chores. This acoustic playlist offers familiar sounds like the calming piano music, alongside some unique touches—like the gentle rattle of a rainstick and the soothing buzz of cicadas. If a few tracks feel a bit off, don’t worry. With each section running around three to three-and-a-half minutes, there’s plenty to pick and choose from. Give it a try—it might be the perfect stress-reliever this season!

Where: Spotify

A cultural exhibit online

If you are looking to immerse yourself in the spirit of the Festival of Lights, the Google Arts & Culture Diwali collection offers 14 engaging exhibits that you can explore online. The collection showcases the festival’s rich visual traditions, from intricate rangoli designs to glittering decorations. There are also the festival’s culinary aspects—from main course dishes to sweet and savoury treats, and more. Mythical legends in the Hindu tradition, and the story of Ramayana, which explains the reason why Diwali is celebrated, are also included in this exhibit.

Where: artsandculture.google.com/project/diwali

Play your hand with swag

Surprise your friends at this Diwali taash party with a customised card set from Pataaree. Their intricate and unique designs stand out from the usual, making your game night extra special. We found the set to be both aesthetically pleasing and elegant—perfect for showing off at your Diwali gathering!

Available at: pataaree.com

Phool for you



PIC/PHOOL.CO

Celebrate the timeless tale of the Ramayana this Diwali with the Phool Ramayana Gift Box, a beautifully curated collection that brings the epic to life. Featuring stunning Pattachitra illustrations and intricate gold foiling, this box is perfect for those who appreciate cultural heritage. Inside, you will find 15 meaningful items that offer a visual retelling of the legend, including a Sitara Origami Paper Lamp and a Ramayana journey map. There is also a sweet touch with a Phool Mithai Candle and a cashew and almond nut mix. For your home, there is a paper canvas toran and Ayodhya soumya chandan incense sticks. Thoughtfully crafted, this collection is a lovely way to share the spirit of Diwali.

Available at: Phool.co

Stoles that steal your heart

If you are looking for an even easier and quicker option to zhuzh up your last-minute Diwali outfit, we suggest Dupatta Bazaar, which has gorgeous and affordable stoles for both men and women. Whether you’re looking for something elegant and breezy like a chiffon or organza dupatta, or a pop of colour with bandhini, or something richer like a Banarasi silk, there are plenty of options across a wide price range. We also recommend a look at their charming embroidered dupattas section.

dupattabazaar.com

Also Read: Dil wali Diwali: Share joy with your loved ones through food