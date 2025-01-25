Mumbai’s wetlands are a refuge for both wildlife and nature enthusiasts. Explore them as you enjoy a quick getaway into nature

February 2 marks World Wetlands Day. Mumbai and its neighbouring metropolitan regions depend on these ecosystems heavily that act as the city’s green lungs, and offer refuge to diverse species of birds, fish, and other wildlife. From the flamingos at Thane Creek to the waders of Panje, these wetlands are a treasure trove for nature enthusiasts. Here are some of the main wetlands of MMR that you can visit as a short escape in the laps of nature:

Bhandup wetland

This 11-hectare wetland is part of the larger Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary. Known for its thriving biodiversity, it’s a haven for migratory birds, including flamingos, herons, and egrets. The area is famous for birdwatching and is critical for maintaining the ecological balance of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Its mangrove ecosystem is vital in flood prevention and carbon sequestration, making it an essential asset for urban resilience.

Panje wetland

Spread across 124 hectares in Uran, Raigad district, Panje wetland is a vital habitat for migratory birds. It attracts species like waders, sandpipers, and greater flamingos during winter. The wetland is surrounded by fishing villages, contributing to the livelihoods of local communities. Despite threats of encroachment and pollution, the wetland is celebrated for its serene environment and serves as a critical stopover point for migratory birds along the Central Asian Flyway.

Training Ship Chanakya wetland

This 13-hectare wetland surrounds the Training Ship Chanakya campus in Navi Mumbai. It serves as a sanctuary for birds like terns, egrets, and cormorants, enhancing the ecological value of the educational institution. The wetland helps regulate the local climate and prevent urban flooding. Its proximity to mangrove forests adds to its environmental significance, making it an essential ecological zone amid urban sprawl.

NRI Complex wetland

Nestled in Navi Mumbai, the 19-hectare NRI Complex Wetland is an ecological treasure adjacent to Palm Beach Road. It attracts migratory birds such as flamingos, ibis, and spoonbills, making it a hotspot for birdwatchers and photographers. The wetland is surrounded by upscale residential developments, emphasising the need for sustainable urban planning. Its mangroves and intertidal ecosystem contribute to biodiversity and flood mitigation.