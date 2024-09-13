While the iPhone 16 series pre-order begins on September 13, the official sale will commence on September 20 when the new models will be available for purchase

iPhone 16 launch (Pic: AFP)

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order in India from Friday, 5:30 PM. The new series, which was unveiled on September 9, features four models – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

While the pre-orders begin on September 13, the official sale will commence on September 20 when the iPhone will be available for purchase. Here are key details one needs to know for pre-ordering iPhone 16 models.

Date and time

The pre-order window will open on September 13 at 5:30 PM.

Where to pre-order iPhone 16?

One can pre-book any iPhone 16 model through the online Apple Store, offline Apple Stores in Mumbai and Delhi, e-commerce website like Amazon and Flipkart as well as retail outlets like Croma, Vijay Sales and Reliance Digital.

Prices of iPhone 16 in India

Here are the prices of different iPhone16 models in India.

iPhone 16

128 GB – Rs. 79,900

256 GB – Rs. 89,900

512 GB – Rs. 1,09,900

iPhone 16 Plus

128 GB – Rs. 89,900

256 GB – Rs. 99,900

512 GB – Rs. 1,19,900

iPhone 16 Pro

128 GB – Rs. 1,19,900

256 GB – Rs. 1,29,900

512 GB – Rs. 1,49,900

1 TB – Rs. 1,69,900

iPhone 16 Pro Max

256 GB – Rs. 1,44,900

512 GB – Rs. 1,64,900

1 TB – Rs. 1,84,900

Discounts and offers

Customers can avail an instant Rs. 5000 discount if pre-ordering through the Apple Store using card from participating banks that include Axis Bank, American Express and ICICI Bank. Apart from this, Apple also offers easy EMI options and exchange offers on old iPhone models.

About iPhone 16

Four models were launched in the new iPhone series – iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. These come equipped with latest technological innovations and features, especially the Apple Intelligence system – Apple’s personal intelligence system that combines generative AI models with personal context. They are equipped with an A18 bionic chip and a faster CPU as compared to previous models. They also have a 48 MP fusion camera, with the Pro models also having a 48 MP ultra-wide camera and 5X telephoto camera. All these models come in attractive colours. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in five colours - ultramarine, teal, pink, black, and blue. The Pro models have the following colour options: black, white, silver and desert.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 prices

Apple has slashed the prices of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus by Rs. 10,000. The models now cost Rs. 59,900, Rs. 69,900, Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900 respectively.

