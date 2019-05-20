109th Dak Adalat to be held on June 27, 2019

national

Complaints and grievances regarding Postal Services pertaining to the states of Maharashtra and Goa which have not been settled within 6 weeks will be entertained in the Dak Adalat

The Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Mumbai will be holding the 109th Dak Adalat on June 27, 2019 at 11.00 am onwards in his office at 2nd Floor, GPO building in Mumbai.

While the Department of Posts strives its best to render the service to the fullest, however communication gaps and service faults do occasionally happen resulting in grievances and complaints. In order to redress the grievances in an effective manner, the Department periodically organises Dak Adalats to settle complaints of aggrieved customers.

Complaints and grievances regarding Postal Services pertaining to the states of Maharashtra and Goa which have not been settled within 6 weeks will be entertained in the Dak Adalat. The complaints relating to Unregistered/Registered Mails, Speed Post, Counter Services, Saving Banks, non-payment of Money Orders etc. will be considered during Dak Adalat.

Complaints should contain details like names and designations of the officers to whom the original complaint was addressed, particulars of articles/Money Orders / Saving Bank Accounts/Certificates, etc.

