13 dead after truck crushes tempo in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

The truck driver lost control after a tyre burst, following which the vehicle veered and fell on top of the tempo, crushing it. Thirteen passengers of the tempo died instantly and three suffered grievous injuries

On May 20, 2019, Thirteen people, including five women and two children, were killed and three injured when a truck overturned on their tempo on the Mumbai-Nagpur Highway in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, the police said.

The accident took place in Malkapur at around 2:15, an official said, adding that the deceased were brick-kiln workers who were returning to Anurabad village after buying groceries.



"The truck driver lost control after a tyre burst, following which the vehicle veered and fell on top of the tempo, crushing it. Thirteen passengers of the tempo died instantly and three suffered grievous injuries. An accidental death case has been registered and probe is underway,"



Superintendent of Police Dilip Patil Bhujbal said. The truck, which had left Kutch in Gujarat on May 18, was ferrying 400 bags of salt to Nagpur, the official said. Among the dead, five are from Anurabad, six from Nagzari and two from Bhusawal, he added. A team has been formed to nab the driver who absconded from the spot, the SP said.

In a similar incident that took place on May 11, 2019, at least six people, including a 70-year-woman, died and two others were injured when two cars and a bike collided on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district. The deceased were identified as Pratibha Parimal Shah, 70, Rakesh Parimal Shah, 50, Navnath Ramakant Navle, 25, Akash Chavan, 35, Bhagwat Jadhav, 57, and Dilip Chandane. The injured victims, Jeenal Shah and Naresh Narayan Supe, 45, were rescued by the passers-by and locals who informed the police. The cops arrived at the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place at 4:30 pm near Kasa when Navle, the biker, tried to cross the busy highway through a gap in the divider. A Polo car coming from Surat tried to dodge the motorcycle but ended up hitting it and the divider. The car then crossed over to the opposite side and collided head-on with a Suzuki Dzire.

Both occupants of Dzire – driver Chandane and Bhagwat, an irrigation officer – died on the spot. They were residents of Panvel. The occupants of the other car – Chavan, Pratibha, her cousin Rakesh and granddaughter Jeenal – were heading to their house in Kandivali. While Jeenal sustained injuries, others died. Read the full story here.

