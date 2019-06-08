15 monkeys die due to heat stroke, water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh forest
Forest officials have even admitted burning the decomposing carcasses of some monkeys fearing that they might have died of some infection
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Around 15 monkeys died possibly due to heatstroke in Joshi Baba forest range in Bagli, Dewas. The group met the tragic fate as another group of monkeys allegedly controlled the nearby water source and didn't allow the group to access it.
"The bodies were decomposing; we have to take all precautions. We have burnt few carcasses," said District Forest Official, PN Mishra.
"The nearby water source is controlled by another group of monkeys that didn't let this group of monkey's access water, which might have resulted in their death," said Mishra.
He said that adequate arrangements of water are being made for the wild animals and the viscera of the dead monkeys has been sent to the laboratory for examination.
