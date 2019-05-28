48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following quarrel

crime

The accused, a daily labourer by profession, killed his 25-year-old wife following a quarrel, the police officer said, adding, the quarrel broke out after the victim had rebuked the accused of committing a nuisance in a drunken state

Kendrapara (Odisha): A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife following a quarrel in Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday. The incident happened at Gopalpur village under the jurisdiction of Kendrapara police station on Monday night, a police officer said, adding, the man was in an inebriated state.

The accused, Babuli Sutar, had picked up a 'lathi' (a wooden stick) and struck her head with it and the woman died on the spot, the police officer said. The other members of the family were not at home when the incident happened, he said, adding, the assailant fled the scene after committing the crime.

A murder case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, the police officer said. Efforts are on to nab the culprit, he said.

In another incident, a 22-year-old pregnant woman succumbed to her injuries after she was allegedly being thrashed by her maternal uncle and his wife. Police said that the alleged incident occurred in Vijayant Khand locality under Vibhuti Khand police area in Lucknow. According to reports, the deceased identified as Aarti, who is seven months pregnant was a resident of Bahraich and lived with her husband Shubham in a shanty in Vijayant Khand.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the woman's husband Shubham had registered a complaint against the uncle Hukum Singh and his wife Meenu. In his complaint, he had alleged that the duo was against his small business of eggs cart which is stationed at the Vijay Khand over-bridge. He wanted Shubham to shift his cart so that he could station his cart there instead. The duo barged into their shanty when Aarti was alone. They confronted her regarding her husband's egg cart at the Vijay Khand over the bridge and soon altercation broke out. Hukum Singh in a fit of rage began thrashing her brutally.

