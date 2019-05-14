After adopting two kids, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij expecting their first kid

television

After nine years of marriage, Television couple - Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are all set to welcome their first child. The couple had adopted two kids in 2017.

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali (Pic/Instagram)

One of the most adorable couples from the Television industry, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are all set to welcome their first biological child together. The couple, who got married in 2010, had adopted their caretaker's two kids in 2017. As reported by The Times Of India, Mahhi Vij is in her second trimester.

A few months ago, Jay Bhanushali on the show Dance India Dance, revealed about his adopted kids. He was quoted saying, "A few years ago, my wife and I decided to adopt the kids of our caretaker, who has been helping me for the past 10 years. We always wanted to do something thoughtful and we felt that providing education and basic necessities to these little munchkins would be a blessing to us. I can't express how lucky I feel to have these kids in my life," Jay said.

Jay and Mahhi had a hush-hush wedding in 2011 but made it public only a year later. Two years later, there were reports about trouble in their paradise, but in early 2014, they put speculation to rest by exchanging wedding vows yet again while holidaying in Las Vegas.

On the work front, Jay entered the small screen world with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, but got his big ticket to fame as Neev Shergill in Ekta Kapoor's Kayamath. Though he left the show soon after, Jay found acclaim with the role. He then hosted Dance India Dance - an association which he cherishes till date. Jay has also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye and Khatron Ke Khiladi. After finding a strong standing in the television industry, Jay found his way to Bollywood and made his debut with Hate Story 2 in 2014. He followed it up with Desi Kattey and Ek Paheli Leela.

Talking about Mahhi Vij rose to fame with the Television show Laagi Tujhse Lagan, where she played the character - Nakusha Patil. She also appeared in various reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 4, Nach Baliye 5 with Jay Bhanushali (the couple was declared as the season's winner), and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. Mahhi Vij was last seen in Balika Vadhu.

