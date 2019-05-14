Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De gets new release date

bollywood

Fans of Ajay Devgn have a reason to rejoice, as the makers of 'De De Pyaar De' have advanced the release of the film.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Tuesday announced that makers of the Ajay Devgn-starrer have decided to hold paid previews on Thursday (May 16).

"Update: #DeDePyaarDe to release earlier... Makers decide to hold paid previews on Thursday evening [16 May 2019]. Advance booking for Thursday previews has commenced already" he tweeted.

#Update: #DeDePyaarDe to release earlier... Makers decide to hold paid previews on Thursday evening [16 May 2019]... Advance booking for Thursday previews has commenced already. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019

Apart from Ajay, the film stars Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu, Alok Nath, Javed Jaaferi and Jimmy Shergill in key roles. Helmed by Akiv Ali, the film revolves around 50-year-old Ashish (played by Ajay), a divorcee who falls for 26-year-old Ayesha, the character played by Rakul. In the film, Tabu plays Ajay's ex-wife.

The story sheds light on the backlash Ajay faces for falling in love with a girl the age of his kids, and the complexities that come with it. The poster of the film, which was unveiled on March 22, caught the attention of viewers because of Ajay's iconic leg split.

This rom-com brings back the hit pairing of Ajay Devgn with his close friend, Tabu. They were last seen together in Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again. Whereas this project marks Rakul Preet Singh's first collaboration with Ajay and Tabu. The film is written and co-produced by Luv Ranjan and directed by Akiv Ali which marks his directorial debut.

Earlier, Ajay, who floored the audience with a stunt where he balanced on two bikes in the 1991 film, took the fans down the memory lane by unveiling De De Pyaar De's poster, where he is seen doing a 180 degree split between two cars. The film's actresses, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, are seen sitting on the bonnet of the two cars.

Along with the poster, Ajay also posted a warning on Twitter. "Don't try this at home! 'De De Pyaar De first look," he wrote.

Ajay will next be seen in 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' as Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.

