Arjun Kapoor: Eden Hazard makes football look fluid, simple
Arjun Kapoor met Eden Hazard and said that Belgium forward makes football look fluid and simple
Actor Arjun Kapoor met Eden Hazard and said that the Belgium forward makes football look fluid and simple. Arjun on Tuesday posted a black and white photograph of himself along with Hazard and captioned it: "Haven't got a chance to thank this legend... been a Chelsea Football Club fan since I was 13 and after Gianfranco Zola, if there was any playmaker who made football look so fluid and simple then it was Eden Hazard."
View this post on Instagram
Haven’t got a chance to thank this legend... been a @chelseafc fan since I was 13 & after zola if there was any playmaker who made football look so fluid & simple more than it was @hazardeden_10 !!! His touch is sublime he is perhaps too selfless when he plays & always looks like he’s having so much fun playing with a smile on his face. Thank you for making Stamford Bridge the #gardenofeden !!! Been a pleasure watching you all these years, meeting you and watching you play in flesh & blood #ktbffhðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ
The India's Most Wanted actor described the footballer's game. "His touch is sublime. He is perhaps too selfless when he plays and looks like he is having so much fun playing with a smile on his face. Thank you for making Stamford Bridge the garden of Eden. Been a pleasure watching you all these years, meeting you and watching you play in flesh and blood."
On the work front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for Panipat, which will tell the story of what led to the third Battle of Panipat.
It is being produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film, slated for release on December 6, also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal role
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Bollywood celebs you probably don't know are related
- Govinda with Tina, Iulia Vantur, Riya Sen, Krushna-Kashmira at Mika Singh's birthday bash in Andheri
- Priyanka Chopra, Zaira Wasim, Shonali Bose at The Sky Is Pink wrap-up party in Bandra
- Do you know Tamannaah Bhatia made her Bollywood debut at age 15?
- Hema Malini and Dharmendra visit Esha Deol and daughter Miraya at hospital in Khar
- Here's how Shahid Kapoor transformed for Kabir Singh
- Can you spot Alia Bhatt, Masaba Gupta, Hrithik Roshan in this rare childhood photo?
- Saif Ali Khan feels bad when he reaches home and finds Taimur asleep
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Arjun Kapoor reveals what makes 'Mubarakan'; worth a watch