Bharat is Salman Khan's ode to his father Salim Khan

Salim Khan with son Salman Khan

Bharat is creating an uproar across the nation ever since the project was announced. Director Ali Abbas Zafar feels no one else could have played the character of Bharat in the film better than Salman Khan. Salman Khan's love and care towards his family is the biggest reason that the director feels the actor was the right choice for the role.

There is a personal connection to the storyline as Bharat's story aligns with Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan's relationship. The bond that Salman and Salim Khan share is a true representation of an ideal father-son relationship. In the storyline of Bharat, he fights all odds just like the way he does in his personal life, when it comes to his family.

Expressing how Salman Khan was the right choice, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared, "I feel that there couldn't be a better choice to play Bharat than Salman because the film is about a father-son relationship and anyone who is aware of Salman and Salim uncle's bond will know how close they are to each other and how much respect is there between them".

Sharing the dynamics of the bond between the two, people close to the star say that Salman puts his father, Salim Khan's word before all other relationships in his life. So much so, that the beloved son never argues with or goes against the wishes of his father.

At the age of 53, Salman is considered to be the most obedient son and those close to him often identify him as a person who considers the word of his father as absolute cardinal.

The director further adds, "Also the fact is that when you do a film like Bharat, you need a superstar that is identifiable by each and every person in this country and somewhere or the other both these things create a magical bond. Salman's power and stardom and the relationship he shares with his father gets translated very well in his performance in the film, making him a better choice".

Bharat directed by Ali Abbas Zafar will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the trailer that gave glimpses into the facades of the film.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat' is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is releasing on Eid, 2019.

