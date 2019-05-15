Bomb found at Air Force school in Pune; diffused

national

There was panic all across on Tuesday when a hand grenade was found at a Pune-based Air Force school ground. The incident came to light after sub-inspector Narendra Vaishane lodged a report with the Airport police station attached to the BDDS which falls under the jurisdiction of the city of Pune.

After the news broke out, the police, as well as senior officers from the Air Force, rushed to the spot along with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad at 12 noon. The device was detected as well as diffused by the police.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police Mitesh Ghatte said, "Our BDDS officials had received a bomb alert call around 9.45 am on Tuesday. They received the phone call from Wing commander P N Singh who had alerted the control room about some suspected hand grenade near the Air Force school near Ganpati Chowk. The team immediately rushed to the spot and around 10.05 am and later secured the area. The hand grenade was found at the premises of the Air Force School. After the team scrutinised the bomb, it was identified as an improvised hand grenade system. With the help of our dog squad, we found explosives mixed with the soil which was located around 20 feet away. We further scrutinised the bomb and found that it was not connected to electronic junction based on which with the help of an EVD machine, we studied it and confirmed it to be explosive."

He added, "The bomb was disposed at the spot with the permission of the Air Force."



The bomb was mixed with normal soil, explosive mud, suspected blast particles and other chemical substances which were collected from the spot by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad officials and handed over to the forensic laboratory.

