Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone goes bold; opts sneakers with fairytale gown

Deepika Padukone opted for a bold avatar - her black mesh gown with a green bralette and black sneakers share a new take on fairytale gowns

Deepika Padukone/picture courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram account

Deepika Padukone has once again stunned her fans with the latest pictures of her, where we can see the actress, just like last year, poses in the balcony. This time, the actress has taken fashion a notch higher by wearing a black mesh gown, paired with a green bralette and black sneakers. Isn't she giving us all gothic feels in this jet black outfit?

These "Off-White's" gown and sunglasses, which is paired with let-loose wavy hair and minimal makeup, Deepika Padukone rocks this gothic look with a dash of punk fashion. Take a look! While sharing this picture with the fans, the actress wrote: "day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 [sic]"

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 17, 2019 at 12:46am PDT

Deepika Padukone has fueled intense curiosity about her dress ever since she has teased her fans for a possible red outfit for the international film festival. She even went a step ahead, seeking advice from her followers about the colour of the outfit she should wear on the red carpet. She asked her followers, "Do you think I should wear red on a red carpet?" The question had 'yes' or 'no' tabs too.

It has been a week the actress is in the foreign land, and Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to rule the headlines. In fact, Dippy has also been training hard to slay her look. The actress has been seen hitting the gym while in New York, training hard to maintain her perfect physique.

Deepika Padukone has taken our breath away countless times with her surreal choices in outfits with her innumerable awards shows and events. Cannes 2019, however, holds a different kind of significance altogether.

