Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's pop coloured pantsuit for day 2 looks chic

Deepika Padukone is creating waves with her elegance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in the French Riviera

Cannes is currently taking the world by storm, courtesy, the divas of the B-town and Hollywood, and also, their larger-than-life ensembles. On day 2 at Cannes, Deepika wore a blue and white striped pantsuit which she complimented with tangerine pumps. What leaves us star-struck, you say? Her long and wavy tresses and minimal golden accessories make this pantsuit a perfect day outfit.

Deepika Padukone completed her look with nude makeup, and stands tall amidst the other beauties is her nude coloured on-fleek eye makeup. The Padmaavat actress was seen wearing a Loewe pantsuit which she completed with Stuart Weitzman's pop coloured shoes. Take a look!

Deepika Padukone has fueled intense curiosity about her dress ever since she has teased her fans for a possible red outfit for the international film festival. She even went a step ahead, seeking advice from her followers about the colour of the outfit she should wear on the red carpet. She asked her followers, "Do you think I should wear red on a red carpet?" The question had 'yes' or 'no' tabs too.

It has been a week the actress is in the foreign land, and Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to rule the headlines. In fact, Dippy has also been training hard to slay her look. The actress has been seen hitting the gym while in New York, training hard to maintain her perfect physique.

Isn't she looking simply gorgeous?

Deepika Padukone has taken our breath away countless times with her surreal choices in outfits with her innumerable awards shows and events. Cannes 2019, however, holds a different kind of significance altogether.

On her day 1 at Cannes, Deepika Padukone is wearing custom Dundas couture in the combination of black and cream with an edgy high pony, which is enhancing all the drama to the outfit. The actress accessorised with drop dangler pair of jewellery along with heels to go with it, and a long dreamy trail that rules the carpet. With a slit that compliments her tall figure, Deepika looks like a gift to the world as she dons a massive bow on the couture as she stuns the world.

