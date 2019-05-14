Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone hits the gym before her glamorous appearance on the red carpet
Before heading out for Cannes, Deepika Padukone hits the gym in New York
After nailing the edgy barbie look at MET Gala 2019, Deepika Padukone is all set to slay at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Dippy is training hard to maintain her perfect physique before the Cannes Film Festival and is ready to thrill us with yet another sartorial pick soon. The actress has always been a fitness and a sports enthusiast. Now, the actress has been seen hitting the gym while in New York, just a few days before walking down the prestigious red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.
Deepika Padukone has posted a series of pictures on her official Instagram account - straight out of the gym. Donning a neon pink sportswear, Deepika flaunts her glowing skin and her perfectly toned body to give us all the motivation that we need. Sharing the pictures Deepika Padukone wrote, "I did a push up today...Well,actually I fell down!But I had to use my arms to get back up so...you know,close enough!ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£" [sic].
Deepika Padukone recently made her fans go gaga over her dreamy MET Gala look and the social media is still cannot get over the beauty with all the love and appreciation pouring in for the actress' look. With all the love the actress is getting for her gracious walk and 'camo: notes on fashion' silhouette, this surely makes her the leading icon of not just Bollywood but in the eyes of the whole wide world.
After bringing to screen the courage and valour of Rani Padmini, Deepika Padukone is also busy with personifying another tale of bravery and human spirit with Malti, an acid attack survivor. Drawing instances from the life of Laxmi Agarwal, Chhapaak is a story of the strength and integrity of a woman. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also stars Vikrant Massey.
