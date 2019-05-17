Cannes 2019: Deepika Padukone's oh-so-fancy floral dress rules all the looks so far

bollywood-fashion

Deepika Padukone shared her fourth look on her second day from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. She wore a floral layered dress with a huge bow to add drama to her look

Deepika Padukone. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/deepikapadukone.

Deepika Padukone's fans are glued to her Instagram account, as she is at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, where a popular beauty brand is hosting her. She is treating her fans with various shades of her look from the fete. On day 3 of the Cannes Film Festival, the Padmaavat actress got four changes done, and her fourth look is a summery one. Dressed in a layered floral dress and a big black bow, which added the elegant drama to her look, Deepika looked beautiful. Her eye makeup, hair bun, and black broad heels were on par with her overall look. She shared the pictures on her Instagram account and wrote: "day 2, look 4... #cannes2019 @erdem [sic]"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 4... #cannes2019 @erdem A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 17, 2019 at 3:37am PDT

Before heading to the red carpet, Deepika Padukone had taken to her social media account to ask her fans what she should wear? She fueled intense curiosity about her dress ever since she has teased her fans for a possible red outfit for the international film festival. She even went a step ahead, seeking advice from her followers about the colour of the outfit she should wear on the red carpet. She asked her followers, "Do you think I should wear red on a red carpet?" The question had 'yes' or 'no' tabs too.

Deepika also added a video on her social media account, where she has clubbed all four looks of the day.

View this post on Instagram #Cannes2019 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 17, 2019 at 5:49am PDT

On day 1, Deepika wore a custom Dundas couture in the combination of black and cream with an edgy high pony, which enhanced all the drama to the outfit. The actress accessorised with drop dangler pair of jewellery along with heels to go with it, and a long dreamy trail that ruled the carpet. With a slit that compliments her tall figure, Deepika looks like a gift to the world as she dons a massive bow on the couture.

It has been a week since the actress is in the foreign land, and Deepika Padukone is leaving no stone unturned to rule the headlines. In fact, Dippy has also been training hard to slay her look. The actress has been seen hitting the gym while in New York, training hard to maintain her perfect physique.

