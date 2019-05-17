Cannes 2019: Only Deepika Padukone can make boho look chic

bollywood-fashion

Deepika Padukone shared a yet-another photo of herself from the Cannes Film Festival 2019 on her Instagram account. In a mesh top and pant, she carries the look with utmost panache

Deepika Padukone shared these photos on her Instagram account.

Deepika Padukone is creating waves at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. This is Deepika's second appearance at the film noir, and she is leaving no stone unturned to exude elegance with her sartorial choices. After rocking three majestic looks on her second day at the Film Festival, Deepika Padukone has now opted for a mesh top flaunting her bralette, which she paired with a pant and beige pumps. She completed the look with dewy makeup.

The Chennai Express actress shared these pictures on her Instagram account and wrote: "day 2, look 3... #Cannes2019 @philosophyofficial [sic]"

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 3... #Cannes2019 @philosophyofficial A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 17, 2019 at 1:47am PDT

This is Deepika's third outfit of the day. Prior to this, she wore a blue and white striped pantsuit which she complimented with tangerine pumps. Her long and wavy tresses and minimal golden accessories make this pantsuit a perfect day outfit.

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 1... #Cannes2019 @loewe A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 16, 2019 at 11:20pm PDT

The first outfit of the day was a fairytale dress with black boots and neon shades.

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) onMay 17, 2019 at 12:46am PDT

Deepika Padukone has fueled intense curiosity about her dress ever since she has teased her fans for a possible red outfit for the international film festival. She even went a step ahead, seeking advice from her followers about the colour of the outfit she should wear on the red carpet. She asked her followers, "Do you think I should wear red on a red carpet?" The question had 'yes' or 'no' tabs too.

On day 1, Deepika wore a custom Dundas couture in the combination of black and cream with an edgy high pony, which enhanced all the drama to the outfit. The actress accessorised with drop dangler pair of jewellery along with heels to go with it, and a long dreamy trail that ruled the carpet. With a slit that compliments her tall figure, Deepika looks like a gift to the world as she dons a massive bow on the couture.

