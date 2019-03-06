CEO of Salman Khan's Being Human Manish Mandhana accused of physical assault by actor Andria D'Souza

bollywood

FIR against Manish Mandhana, CEO of Salman Khan's charitable clothing brand Being Human by model-actor Andria D'Souza who claims he hit her so hard, she lost hearing in one ear

Andria D'Souza

Manish Mandhana, garment manufacturer and CEO of Being Human Clothing and The Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd, has been accused of physical assault by model-actor Andria D'Souza.

The survivor filed an FIR at Gamdevi police station on March 4 (a copy is in mid-day's possession), alleging that Mandhana abused her physically in November 2017. The attack led to her developing sensorineural hearing loss in the right ear. Mandhana has been charged under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.



Manish Mandhana

D'Souza told mid-day that she had met Mandhana first in Dubai in 2015 during the launch of a Being Human store. "We started chatting on social media in October 2015. Since 2013, I have been shuttling between Dubai and Mumbai in search of work in movies, and I finally shifted base to Mumbai in December 2015.

I met Manish in person then, and we hit it off instantly. I was aware that he was married, but he lied to me saying that his marriage was practically over, and that his wife and he were staying together for their kids. I believed him. We were in a happy space until mid-2017 when I learnt that he had said similar things to another woman and later dumped her. When I confronted him, he denied it."

Also Read: 90s actress Somy Ali, raped as minor, urges more women to say #MeToo

Mandhana Industries is a significant player in high street fashion, and Manish Mandhana's acumen is said to have taken a modest textile manufacturing family business to the global stage. Mandhana holds exclusive manufacturing and distribution rights for Being Human clothing. Salman Khan's charitable trust, The Being Human Foundation, has been involved in a series of well-appreciated programmes, including offering education and health services to the underprivileged. Its activities are largely funded by the sales of Being Human merchandise.

D'Souza, who was last seen in Kamasutra 3D, said the first incident of physical abuse occurred in August 2017. "My friend stayed over after we had shot her portfolio at my home. When Manish came to my house that day, he walked into the bedroom where my friend was sleeping and lay down next to her. When I went in to the room, he asked me to lie down between them. Seeing that I was disgusted, he left the house that night. The next morning, my friend confided that he had tried to feel her up. When I confronted him, he beat me. I had to skip the Bigg Boss [11] audition that day because my face was swollen from the incident."

Things took a turn for the worse in November 2017, she alleged. "I received snapshots of his [flirtatious] chats with another woman. When I told him that I would tell his wife [of his indiscretions], he turned violent. It was only after four days that I found the strength to get to a doctor. [Following the episode], my health started declining - I would get convulsions and slipped into depression. It was only six months later that my cousin took me to Jaslok Hospital [for treatment]. There, I was told that the nerve in my right ear was damaged. I messaged his wife but I don't think she was interested in listening to me."

D'Souza said she has submitted the medical reports as well as photographs of her injuries to the police. When questioned why she waited 15 months to file a police complaint, D'Souza told mid-day, "I was recovering from my injuries. Also, my friends dissuaded me from taking action against Manish since he is a powerful man. I finally mustered the courage and decided that I had to tell everyone about his abusive behaviour. I am not looking for compensation. I want justice. I am thankful to Assistant Commissioner of Police Chandrakant Thale and the team of Gamdevi police for registering my complaint."

Police inspector Rakesh Jadhav of Gamdevi police station, said, "We have recorded the statement of the victim and an FIR is registered. Necessary action will be taken."

mid-day reached out to Mandhana for his version, but he didn't take calls or reply to this writer's text message.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta to bring Bollywood's sexual harassment stories with short film Inspiration

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates