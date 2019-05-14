Chhavi Mittal gives birth to baby boy, names him Arham

television

Chhavi Mittal announced on May 14 via Instagram and informed her fans that she gave birth to Arham on Monday, May 13, after "ten months of pregnancy"

Chhavi Mittal has been blessed with her second child, a boy whom she has named Arham Hussein. Chhavi Mittal announced on May 14 via Instagram and informed her fans that she gave birth to Arham on Monday, May 13, after "ten months of pregnancy".

"Thank you so much for all your wishes. I'm still in the hospital recovering, and will be sharing my birth story soon," Chhavi wrote along with a photograph, giving a glimpse of her son's hand. Chhavi has been married to writer Mohit Hussein for more than 14 years and they have a six-year-old daughter too.

During her pregnancy, the Krishnadasi actress was quite active on social media and a few days ago, she had shared her hope to have a normal delivery of her child despite crossing nine months of pregnancy.

"The 10th month. Yes, there is a 10th month in pregnancy, and I'm currently living it. So many people tried to correct me in one of my recent posts, thinking I may have accidentally written tenth instead of ninth. No, it was no accident. The 10th month, as logic suggests, starts after the 9th month ends."

"After 36 weeks of pregnancy, the baby is officially ready to come into this world. 40 weeks is considered a full term, and that's when the doctor gives you your EDD (estimated due date). The due date is always estimated because nobody can predict when the baby arrives. It is extremely common and absolutely normal for women to reach 42 weeks before natural labour begins, especially if it's the second pregnancy... and once you cross 38/39 weeks, your 10th month begins."

"So, while my clock ticks, I could go into labour right this minute, or another week later... I'm not worried. On the contrary, I'm rather relaxed. Because I know, once the baby comes, I'll have my hands full," she had posted.

