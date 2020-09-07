COVID-19 in Mumbai: Does BMC not care whether or not you are wearing a mask?

People out on the streets without face masks in Worli Koliwada on Friday. File pic/Ashish Raje

Wondering why so many people are blatantly ignoring the COVID-19 guidelines and going out in the public without wearing a mask, even though it carries a penalty of Rs 1,000? The statistics on fines collected over the past few months show that the corporation has not been strict in acting against the offenders.

An average of 24 people were fined daily in April, when restriction on public's movement was strict as a total lockdown was just imposed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. More people were fined in May, however, the figures started to drop over the next few months.

In July and August, when shops reopened and people got a little more freedom to be outdoors, only 12 people were fined daily.

The BMC's Solid Waste Management Department had deputed clean-up marshals to fine the offenders and they acted against 523 people in April and collected Rs 4,82,700 in fines. Between April 9 to June 30, the BMC had collected Rs 20.15 lakh after fining 2,065 people, while another 5,500 people were let go with a warning.

Fewer people were fined in July and August, even though BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had, on June 29, right before Unlock 2.0, issued a fresh order, specifying the penalty amount of R1,000. Initially, the BMC had not regulated the fine amount.

Singh had said it is to reiterate that strict action will be taken against the offenders and ordered the officials to strictly start collecting fine. However, in the following months, not many people faced the action even though a lot of them were spotted in public places without masks. In the past two months, the BMC fined only 733 people and collected R7,33,000.

"The BMC should take more stringent action since the city has reopened and many people are travelling and going to markets. But we see several people roaming outside without masks, without fear of facing any action," said Snehal Kulkarni, a resident of Kandivli.

A civic official said, "The aim was not to collect fine but to create awareness among people. Besides, clean-up marshal agencies are active only in a few wards where the impact has been seen."

As per the statistics, the action is concentrated in Zone-VII, comprising Dahisar to Kandivali. Action was also taken in Malad, Byculla, Andheri East, Mulund, Tardeo, Sandhurst Road, but all other areas have negligible cases.

Anand Wagaralkar, joint municipal commissioner and in-charge of the Solid Waste Management Department, was unavailable for comment.

24

Average no. of people fined daily in April

12

Average no. of people fined daily in July and August

