Dabangg 3: Kichcha Sudeepa makes a revelation about his climax scene with Salman Khan

Makers of Salman Khan starrer film Dabangg 3 just spilled the beans about the climax shoot of the film

Actor Kichcha Sudeep on Tuesday revealed that he and Salman Khan will be seen fighting bare-chested in the climax of Dabangg 3. Sudeep plays the antagonist in Dabangg 3, which is being directed by Prabhudeva. It marks the return of Salman in one of his most popular characters Chulbul Pandey and also stars Sonakshi Sinha.

Sudeep shared a post on Twitter with the caption, "Climax shoot for #Dabangg3 has been very hectic yet a great experience. Huge set n a Humongous Team. Bare body Fight against @BeingSalmanKhan is the least I had ever thought of doin,, everrrr. Yeah I do carry a Lil confidence today,, n I'm njoying it."

As per media reports, Sudeep will essay the role of a villain in the movie and will be seen in an intense face-off with Salman.

Earlier, Sudeep had posted a picture on his Twitter handle from the film's sets with none other than Dabangg Khan! Sudeep also thanked the 53-year-old actor for welcoming him with warmth. "Heat was unbearable yet couldn't dominate the energy on set, it was a thrilling day, fabulous unit, fantabulous people, a humongous Gym set up on Location is an added bonus. 1st day of #Dabangg3 wrappes with smiles. Thanks, @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me feel at home," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Stay tuned for a surprise. A post shared by kicchasudeep (@kichchasudeepa) onMay 6, 2019 at 2:33am PDT

While Salman's pictures from the sets of Dabangg 3 are going viral on the internet, Sudeep's look has been kept under wraps. Earlier installments of the hit franchise starred Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj in the negative roles.

Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which brings forth the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be shown as a local goon with a heart of gold as a prolonged flashback, which will cover his metamorphosis into a Robin Hood cop.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in Christmas 2020.

With inputs from ANI