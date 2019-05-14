De De Pyaar De: Dil Royi Jaye describes Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet's heartbreak

music

Dil Royi Jaye is a heart-wrenching song from De De Pyaar De that conveys the pain Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh's characters are going through

Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in a still from the song, Dil Royi Jaye from De De Pyaar De. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The makers of De De Pyaar De starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh, have released yet-another soulful track from the film, titled, Dil Royi Jaye. In the song, Rakul Preet's character, who is in love with Ajay's character, is seen crying in pain. Dil Royi Jaye touches hearts with its soulful lyrics.

Take a look at the song:

Also, Ajay Devgn took to his Instagram account to write about the song's release. He wrote, "#DilRoyiJaye out now. Link in bio."

The song is composed by Rochak Kohli, penned by Kumaar and crooned by the master of soulful tracks, Arijit Singh. The song showcases the pain of Ajay and Rakul's character. In one of the scene from the song, Rakul can be seen crying in pain.

The makers of De De Pyaar De earlier treated their fans with a peppy track Mukhda Vekh Ke where Ajay and Rakul Preet's remarkable on-screen chemistry was the highlight of the song and where Tabu's expressions were priceless. It was the first song where the fans were able to catch a glimpse of the entire cast including Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, Madhumalti Kapoor and many more.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn: Plan to make a film with three super cops

The trailer of the film released on April 1, Ajay Devgn's birthday, where Ajay Devgn's character, Ashish (50) falls in love with Rakul Preet's character, Ayesha (26). Ajay is seen portraying a divorcee with two children, who are as young as Rakul's character. Tabu essays the role of Ajay's ex-wife.

The poster of the film caught the audience' attention because of Ajay's iconic leg split. Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 17 this year. Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Hero, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, and Parineeti Chopra.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh took bartending classes for De De Pyaar De

Top entertainment stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates