Delnaaz Irani remembers Dinyar Contractor: Whatever I am today on stage is because of him
Television and theatre actor Delnaaz Irani remembers late veteran comedian, film theatre actor and Padma Shri awardee Dinyar Contractor
Delnaaz Irani's mentor actor Dinyar Contractor passed away on Wednesday (5th June 2019). Reminiscing the days she spent with him, the actor says, "I have fond memories of me, of our dear 'Dinsu' because he was very fond of food. He was a lovely man full of joy and laughter. And someone who would keep joking all the time. He was also very protective of his artists. We had done some wonderful plays together. My last one with was in 2017, I did a play called 'Powerful Couple'. He acted with me on the stage just 2 years back. So, I have a long journey with my mentor and whatever today I am on the stage, that is because of him.
The actor shared the stage with Dinyar in plays such as 'I do, I don't', 'Hotel Motel Patel'. They were also seen in some films such as 'Yes Boss' and 'Hum Sab Baarati'.
Also read: Comedian Dinyar Contractor passes away at 79
Delnaaz and Dinyar go way back! "I was in my 10th standard and was just 16 years old. He had come as the chief guest at an elocution competition. And I won that contest and he asked me, 'Will you be interested in doing stage?' to which my mother replied, 'No, Dinyar my daughter is studying in the 10th standard, we will talk about it once she completes her 12th'. But even after that Dinyar uncle kept asking me when I was in my college. And at the age of 18, I did my first play with Dinyar uncle called 'kitty kitty Bang Bang' where there was 'Rohini Hattangadi' Ji and Anant Mahadevan, and he actually introduced me to the world of theatre. And he taught me everything, right from, how to stand on stage, how to modulate, how to project yourself," she says.
Also read: Dinyar Contractor's mere entry would make the audience roar with laughter, says Burjor Patel
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Raj Kumar Hirani weaves love story for Shah Rukh Khan?
- Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor clicked at brother Arjun Kapoor's residence
- Bharat Box Office: Salman Khan's film has a fantastic opening
- See Photos: Shah Rukh Khan had a special guest during Eid 2019 celebrations
- Bandra Diaries: This is how Malaika Arora is beating the heat this summer
- Rajinikanth snapped with wife Latha and daughter Soundarya in Bandra
- This is how Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades chill when at home
- Disha Patani looks chic in distressed jeans and white corset top
- Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tiger-Disha, Sunny Leone, Ira Khan, Giorgia, Iulia at screening of Bharat
- 25 photos of Katrina Kaif that redefine sexiness
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
What does Sunil do when he gets into awkward situations?