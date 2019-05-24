Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray swear by 'unbreakable' alliance

national

Refute rumours that Shiv Sena could be affected in the assembly elections by BJP's great showing in LS polls

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrates with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and son Aditya at Matoshree, Bandra, on Thursday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Our alliance is unbreakable and we will continue to work together," said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray as they celebrated the victory of the 2019 general elections at Matoshree on Thursday.

Fadnavis along with ministers Girish Mahajan, and Vinod Tawde and MLA Ashish Shelar paid a visit to Thackeray at his residence at Bandra East after the trend confirmed their win in the state. Both Fadnavis and Thackeray also refuted rumours that Sena might take a hit during the assembly elections following the BJP's clean sweep in the Lok Sabha polls, possibly leading to the collapse of the alliance.

Shiv Sena supporters celebrate at the Sewree counting centre on Thursday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Thackeray, said, "I had said I don't believe exit polls because we were going to surpass the numbers they had predicted, which is happening now. I want to congratulate each and every winner be it of any party as it is the voters who have chosen them". While talking about the losses at Raigad, Shirur and Aurungabad, he said, "It is an election, some win, some lose and we need to face it. However, our alliance is going to stay before and after all the elections". The chief minister said, "We have learnt from our mistakes and we know the importance of being together."

Celebrations in Dadar

Shiv Sainiks celebrated the party's victory on all three seats in city with gulaal and loud music at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Dadar. The party has also grabbed 18 of the 23 Lok Sabha seats it contested in the state. Rahul Shewale, who won the South Central constituency, visited Sena Bhavan. Mangesh Satamkar, a corporator of Shiv Sena, said, "We have worked hard to ensure that our candidates win the elections and we have already started work for the Assembly elections, as well. We are very happy with the results."

