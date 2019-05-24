Mumbai: Fire breaks out in building at Bhendi Bazaar; 2 dead

national

Search for any other trapped person is in progress. Netizens on social networking site were quick to post updates about the fire that took place in Bhendi Bazaar

Pic Courtesy/ Twitter

Two people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night.

"The fire has been brought under control and 12 persons have been rescued so far. A fire audit will be done to ascertain the reason behind the fire," said Praveen Parsdeshi, BMC Commissioner.

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance.

Search for any other trapped person is in progress.

One injured after fire broke out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar area last night; fire fight operations underway. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/N6VCgEUMcq — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2019

Other recent fires in Mumbai

Fire breaks out at Gausiya

A major fire broke out at the Gausiya compound near Shil Daighar in Kalwa. Initial reports suggest that 30-35 godowns have been burned down due to the fire. According to reports, Disaster management vehicle, three fire brigades and fire fighting personnels were deployed to douse the fire at the spot. Although no casualties were reported, few two wheelers and four wheelers were burnt down.

Teen girl dies in Dadar fire

A fire broke out in one of the buildings in the premises of Dadar Police station on May 12, around 1.40 pm. Four fire engines, three water tankers and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. The affected structure is situated at Gokhale road is ground plus three-storey residential building. According to reports, several electrical wirings, installations and household items were gutted in the fire. Four fire engines and an ambulance were rushed to the spot. A 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Three injured in fire breakout in Andheri West building

A fire broke out in a building at Yari Road in Andheri West on May 6, in which three people were injured. The locals said a cylinder exploded inside a flat on the fourth floor of the eight-storey residential building causing the blaze around 11 am. Two of the three injured people, identified as Deep Himanshu Desai, 35, and Nilima Rawan, 60, were rushed to Cooper Hospital by the locals before the fire brigade was alerted. The fire brigade, which was alerted around 11.25 am, arrived at the scene at 11.44 am and as able to douse the fire in about 10 minutes. The fire officials said the fire engulfed some electrical wiring and installation, furniture, TV, a wooden bed, curtains, doors, windows, an LPG cylinder and other household articles in flat No. 403 and 404 on the fourth floor of Sarita Apartments at Yari Road.

Top news stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates