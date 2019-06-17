Dhanush as a con artist in the Maila Maila song will steal your heart

regional-cinema

Ahead of the release of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, the makers of the film released another song from the film, Maila Maila, a rap song with a touch of folk music

Dhanush

After garnering rave reviews in film festivals and registering good numbers at the box office in many countries, Dhanush's Hollywood debut, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, is slated to release in India and worldwide on June 21. The trailer of the film received a great response, and the first two songs from the film, Angrezi Luv Shuv and Madaari, are steadily climbing up the charts. The hook step of Madaari is also a rage, and has been trending with #CrushitlikeDhanush.

Ahead of the release of the film, the makers of the film released another song from the film, Maila Maila, a rap song with a touch of folk music. Composed by Amit Trivedi, the song has vocals by Mame Khan and Rap by R Venkatraman. The song has been penned by Anvita Dutt and R Venkatraman. The song gives a glimpse into the adventurous journey of the protagonist, Ajatashatru Lavash Patel, a street artist who cons tourists.

Watch the video of Maila Maila here:

Speaking about the film, Dhanush says it deals with the issue of global immigration and shows it in a positive light. The story of the film starts from India and travels to different places like Paris, London, and Libya as the central character Ajatashatru sets out on his journey.

Dhanush told IANS, "We have dealt with the issue of immigration in a very positive way in the film. It may or may not make a difference but that was not the only intention to make the film."

The Extraordinary Journey of The Fakir is based on a book by Romain Puertolas of the same name and revolves around an Indian street magician's journey to Paris. The film has been helmed by Ken Scott and produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Inder Singh Chahal, Aditi Anand, Samir Gupta, Luc Bossi, Jaime Mateus-Tique, Gregoire Lassalle, Genevieve Lemal and Co-Produced by Abhayanand Singh and Piiyush Singh from Golden ratio who are also presenting the film.

