Did Ananya Panday fake her admission? Here's what she has to say

bollywood

Ananya Panday was accused of producing fake admission forms, and therefore she took to her Instagram account to showcase her original documents

Ananya Panday shared this on her Instagram account.

Ananya Panday, who was in the middle of a storm recently with claims over her college admission has cleared the air today. The actress shared her University of Southern California admission acceptance letter to clarify her record, which clearly states that she was offered the class of fall 2019 admission, to which her classmates had claimed were false.

The actress took to her social media to share her document with the world, saying, "I didn't want to do this. I didn't feel like I needed to explain myself to anyone, but the rumours that I faked my admission at USC have been doing the rounds for a while now. They've been getting out of hand, and it's even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this. As I've stated earlier, I was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since I was shooting for my first film and the release date later got pushed, I had to request for a deferral (which means postponing my admission) twice - first to Fall 2018 and later to Fall 2019, both of which they gracefully agreed to do. In my case, I could only defer my admission two times so I will not be attending university (for now), since I've decided to pursue my career in acting. As for the people who have been trying to pull me down with these accusations, I would like to send you all lots of love, peace and positivity. And would also like to say that even though they're claiming to be my classmates (nameless and faceless) - I'm sure they aren't because I've grown up with the people I went to school with and they would never do something like that to me. It's never okay to bully anyone - creating fake conversations, stories and screenshots is very dangerous and can seriously damage people's lives. So please be loving, positive and kind."

Earlier, Ananya Panday had gone vocal about how she was bullied back in school. Revisiting the haunting thought that most of the youngsters face in the country, this instance seems like the bullying times have come back to the actress. A clarification was the best way to put an end to it all with the USC admission acceptance letter.

Considering with friends come foes, it certainly is a part and parcel of stardom and Ananya Panday has cleared the air for the world to know that Bollywood was her choice!

