Digital dairies: Kirti Kulhari too busy for the celebrations

Kirti Kulhari prefers low-key birthdays, so there will just be a quiet cake-cutting for the actor who has Bard of Blood and Mission Mangal lined up for release

Kirti Kulhari

Uri: The Surgical Strike actor Kirti Kulhari, who was also seen in the web series, Four More Shots Please, turns a year older today. There is no celebration on the cards as she is busy shooting. "It has been a hectic time for me and I could not be more thankful," she says. The actor prefers low-key birthdays, so there will just be a quiet cake-cutting for the actor who has Bard of Blood and Mission Mangal lined up for release.

Rasika Dugal on a Sequel spree

Rasika Dugal, who was recently seen in the web series, Delhi Crime, is on a sequel spree. She features in the second season of Mirzapur and Humorously Yours. She is particularly looking forward to the latter as the shoot is a laugh riot. "I have never laughed so much on a set. I guess these are the perks of working with a stand-up comic [Vipul Goyal]," she says. The second outing of Delhi Crime is also on the cards.

Soundarya Sharma The Good Samaritan

Ranchi Diaries (2017) actor Soundarya Sharma was on her way to an event when she saw a speeding biker knock down a cyclist in Juhu. The actor stopped her car and rushed to the aid of the injured cyclist. She took him to Cooper Hospital as he was bleeding profusely. The actor was alarmed by the apathy of the onlookers. The erring biker did not bother to stop as well. Does Mumbai no longer care, she wonders.

