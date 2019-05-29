Director's actor Sanya Malhotra has hit Bollywood like a fresh breeze!

bollywood

Ever since Sanya Malhotra made her debut in Bollywood, the actress has garnered immense appreciation from all quarters

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra with each project is proving that she can be moulded in any kind of character and yet ace it with the commitment it takes. The actress has received international recognition again and this time for the recently announced Men In Black for which she is lending her voice to the character Agent M.

From wrestling to dancing to drama, this new age actress has not only left the Indian critics stunned but also has created waves, internationally. If you thought the acting was enough, Sanya Malhotra is even rocking the voiceover now on an even bigger platform. This time with Men In Black, the actress will be performing the action with her voice, making it another interesting project for the Dangal girl.

Sanya Malhotra has had an incredible 2018 with her last two outings Badhaai Ho and Pataakha which did extremely well at the box office and emerged received appreciation. Sanya's performance in Pataakha was much-acclaimed by the critics and the audience. In her second outing Pataakha, she essayed the raw and rustic Chutki. She looked perfect as the girl next door based in the village.

In Badhaai Ho wherein for the first time, Sanya Malhotra was seen playing an urban character. The actress who has wooed the audience with her rooted avatars looks refreshing as a quintessential Delhi girl. Sanya's Badhaai Ho grossed 200 crores globally and became her second film to cross the 200 crore mark at the global box office.

Sanya will be next seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's untitled next.

