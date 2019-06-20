Disha Patani is at it again; wows with a bold black bikini!

bollywood

Disha Patani's latest Instagram photo is raising temperatures and how. Dressed in a black bikini, she has again treated her followers with a new post

Disha Patani shared this picture on her Instagram account.

Disha Patani has one of the fit bodies in the film industry. She practices heavyweights and various forms of functional exercises along with a balanced diet to achieve that fit body.

Disha is the brand ambassador of a highly reputed lingerie brand and the actress often keeps sharing and promoting the brand on her social media handle. Yet again, Disha has posted a brand new image of hers in a black bikini. The picture is oozing oomph and how!

Disha Patani shared the photo on her Instagram account and wrote: "#MYCALVINS @calvinklein"

View this post on Instagram #MYCALVINS @calvinklein A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) onJun 19, 2019 at 4:26am PDT

The Baaghi 2 actress recently also revealed how her parents react to her bold photoshoots. She said that though her parents are cool about the shoots, the pictures do make her father feel "awkward"

Disha Patani who romanced Salman Khan on screen and gave a dazzling performance while catching everyone's attention with the masala Bollywood number, Slow Motion has taken over the world like a storm. The song, 'Slow Motion' from Bharat has spread like wildfire across the nation. The song had raked millions of views immediately after its release and has kept people grooving ever since.

The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of sneak peek from her routine.

On the professional front, Disha Patani is basking in the success of her recently released film, Bharat. She is gaining praises for her character of a trapeze artist, named Radha. Disha will next be seen alongside Aditya Roy Kapur in Malang.

