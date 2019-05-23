Disha Patani opens up about her character and preps for Bharat

bollywood

Fans are eagerly waiting to see Disha Patani and Salman Khan romancing on-screen as it's a new and interesting pairing to watch

Disha Patani, who is all set for the release of her upcoming film, Bharat, with Salman Khan, underwent intense preparations physically and mentally to get into the skin of the character. Talking about how she bagged her role Disha opens up and shares, "I got a call from Ali sir and he wanted to ask me if I'd be interested to do the role. He showed me a few references, what he wants to shoot and he told me about my character and I loved it and I said yes."

The fans are eagerly waiting to see Disha and Salman Khan romancing on-screen as it's a new and interesting pairing to watch. The actress had to work on her dialect too for her character and Disha shared, "A little bit because that's not how we usually talk or in a circus. They are more bindass, more like forward. But it was fun more than challenging. It was good to do different kinds of things."

As Disha began with the promotions for the film the actress dazzled in an orange dress, giving major fashion goals to us. The first song from the album, Slow Motion, has already created a huge stir and is tracking big time, garnering immense appreciation from all across, where the killer moves of Disha Patani while shaking a leg with Salman Khan is a definite treat to watch. The song has gripped the nation with its catchy tune.

In the song, we see Disha wearing a shimmery trapeze artist dress, bringing all the glamour to the screens. The very next look brings out the drop-dead gorgeous actress in a yellow saree, blazing on the screens -- the two looks that have enchanted the audience ever since the first look dropped.

Popular amongst the brands, the actress has emerged as the youngest brand ambassador for many brands, and also, the first Indian face for international brands. The fitness icon has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatic stunts with a range of glimpses from her routine.

Disha has been soaring the temperature high on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy. After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni - An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than Rs 100 crore at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan, followed by Mohit Suri's Malang.

