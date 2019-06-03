Donald Trump baby blimp could be heading to a museum

international

The blimp's creators say they plan to fly it this week outside Parliament during Trump's state visit

Donald Trump

London: The Trump baby blimp could be headed for a museum. The Museum of London says it wants to acquire a rubber inflatable depicting President Donald Trump as a giant screaming baby that has featured in protests against the U.S. leader around the world since its debut in London last year.

The blimp's creators say they plan to fly it this week outside Parliament during Trump's state visit.

The museum says it hopes to add the Trump blimp to its collection, along with an inflatable depicting London Mayor Sadiq Khan that has been flown by Trump supporters. The museum says it "hopes to reach out to both creators shortly."

The president and the mayor have clashed in public, with Trump labelling Khan a "stone cold loser" in a tweet on Monday. Khan's spokesman said, "childish insults ... should be beneath the President of the United States."

....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

Top Stories of the day