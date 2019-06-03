Donald Trump baby blimp could be heading to a museum
The blimp's creators say they plan to fly it this week outside Parliament during Trump's state visit
London: The Trump baby blimp could be headed for a museum. The Museum of London says it wants to acquire a rubber inflatable depicting President Donald Trump as a giant screaming baby that has featured in protests against the U.S. leader around the world since its debut in London last year.
The blimp's creators say they plan to fly it this week outside Parliament during Trump's state visit.
The museum says it hopes to add the Trump blimp to its collection, along with an inflatable depicting London Mayor Sadiq Khan that has been flown by Trump supporters. The museum says it "hopes to reach out to both creators shortly."
The president and the mayor have clashed in public, with Trump labelling Khan a "stone cold loser" in a tweet on Monday. Khan's spokesman said, "childish insults ... should be beneath the President of the United States."
....Kahn reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height. In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit. Landing now!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019
Top Stories of the day
- Dindoshi police hunt for man who fled after wife's mysterious death
- Badlapur man hacks 860 trees for daughter's wedding!
- Mumbai: Three teenagers rescue abandoned peachick wandering helplessly
- 27-year-old and 55-year-old commit suicide in Virar
- Mumbai rains: Marshals will patrol nullahs this monsoon
- Parents seek help from cops over kids' low marks at Andheri school
- Mumbai: Retired banker falls for 'cruise prize,' loses over Rs 81,000
- Anti-ragging committees in Mumbai colleges to be upgraded
- BJP, Shiv Sena to fight Maharashtra Assembly polls in 135 seats each
- Crack in wheel halts train near Manmad; no injuries
- How to correctly handle ragging? Akola college shows the way
- Bajrang Dal: No firearms used at Mira Road school training camp
- Raj Thackeray's party MNS: Hindi not our mother tongue, don't enforce it on us
- Remembering the life and times of Gopinath Munde
- Socialite Queenie Singh, husband Rishi Sethia's luxurious lifestyle is amazing
- Tracing the journey of 'Thalaiva' - From M Karunanidhi To Kalaignar!
- SRK, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arbaaz-Giorgia, Katrina Kaif at Baba Siddique's Iftar party
- Do you know the loves stories of these famous couples?
- From Wanted to Bharat: Salman Khan's saga of Eid release continues
- GQ Best Dressed Awards 2019: Katrina Kaif, Mandira Bedi, Nushrat Bharucha, Sonam Kapoor attend
- Bandra spotted: Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora ace the gym look
- Bharat: Salman Khan's eidi doesn't make its way to fans?
- Jawaani Jaaneman: Reverse-ageing for Saif Ali Khan with a different hair-do
- Yami Gautam on Kaabil's release in China: Some ideas don't age
- Aparshakti Khurana: Ayushmann is very strict when it comes to career
Revealed: Portfolios of Modi's Cabinet Ministers