'My ex has been cyberbullying me'

dr-love

My ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend create fake profiles on Facebook and Instagram, pretend to be friends of mine, and say awful things about me that all my family and friends can see

I have been struggling with cyberbullying from my ex-boyfriend and his current girlfriend for weeks. They create fake profiles on Facebook and Instagram, pretend to be friends of mine, and say awful things about me that all my family and friends can see. I no longer accept friend requests and have private profiles, but they somehow manage to break through and send me messages about what a horrible person I am. I have considered legal action, and police complaints, but I don't know if I am making a mountain out of a molehill. I just want them to stop this. What should I do?

Why do you think it's a mountain out of a molehill given how it has clearly upset you? Targeted harassment is punishable for a reason, because it is all you sometimes have against bullies who don't understand common decency. You shouldn't have to hide online or be wary of what people post because your profiles are an extension of your private space and should be treated as such. I suggest you inform them, directly or indirectly, that anything they post will be saved as proof and that you intend to pursue this legally. If they don't stop despite this warning, I urge you to contact the authorities.

