Elections 2019: Dharmendra, Esha Deol congratulates Sunny Deol and Hema Malini

Dharmendra Deol took to social media to congratulate the victories of his wife Hema Malini and son Sunny Deol in Loksabha election

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his elder son Sunny Deol, who is the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur.

Dharmendra posted a picture of Sunny Deol shaking hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his Twitter account.

Dharmendra wrote, "Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge (King Modi ji, son of soil Suuny Deol, congratulation. Good days will definitely come)".

Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð¾ð³. pic.twitter.com/wisnZ6XIpa — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol contested the election from Gurdaspur seat against Congress leader and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur. All 13 constituencies of Punjab went for voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections May 19.

Minutes after posting the above tweet, Dharmendra tweeted again but this time to congratulate his wife, Hema Malini. The picture posted along the tweet shows Hema sitting with the PM Modi. "Hema, Congratulations. We love Mother India. We have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our flag flying. always," he tweeted.

Hema , Congratulations. We love Mother India ð®ð³ we have proved in Bekaner and Mathura. We will keep our ð®ð³ flying.........always ð pic.twitter.com/utQnUZ5QUj — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) May 23, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini contested against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist Mahesh Pathak of Congress from Mathura.

Modi ji & Amit Shah ji are the architects of this stupendous win & it is the committed, tireless hard work of the wonderful Karyakartas that has made all this possible.I personally thank all the BJP cadre & all the netas of Mathura, UP who have worked so hard with me for my winð — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 23, 2019

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol also congraulated her mother for her victory. "Well deserved congratulations to Hema Malini", she wrote on Twitter.

With inputs from ANI