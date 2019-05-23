Elections 2019: Dharmendra, Esha Deol congratulates Sunny Deol and Hema Malini

Published: May 23, 2019, 17:43 IST | mid-day online desk

Dharmendra Deol took to social media to congratulate the victories of his wife Hema Malini and son Sunny Deol in Loksabha election

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra Deol congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his elder son Sunny Deol, who is the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur.

Dharmendra posted a picture of Sunny Deol shaking hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his Twitter account.

Dharmendra wrote, "Faqeer Badshah Modi JI , Dharti puttra sunny Deol, Congratulations. Achhe Din Yaqeenan Ayen Ge (King Modi ji, son of soil Suuny Deol, congratulation. Good days will definitely come)".

Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol contested the election from Gurdaspur seat against Congress leader and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur. All 13 constituencies of Punjab went for voting in the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections May 19.

Minutes after posting the above tweet, Dharmendra tweeted again but this time to congratulate his wife, Hema Malini. The picture posted along the tweet shows Hema sitting with the PM Modi. "Hema, Congratulations. We love Mother India. We have proved in Bikaner and Mathura. We will keep our flag flying. always," he tweeted.

Actor-turned-politician Hema Malini contested against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist Mahesh Pathak of Congress from Mathura.

Hema Malini's daughter Esha Deol also congraulated her mother for her victory. "Well deserved congratulations to Hema Malini", she wrote on Twitter.

With inputs from ANI

