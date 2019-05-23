Elections 2019: Preity Zinta to stay up all night to watch Lok Sabha results

bollywood

Preity Zinta is currently in Los Angeles and expressed her excitement to watch the Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 by staying awake the whole night

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is excited as the counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats is underway. The Bollywood actress and the owner of an Indian Premier League Cricket team, Preity Zinta expressed her excitement over the results and will make sure she remains awake the entire night to witness the results. Preity Zinta took to her Twitter account to say this. She wrote, "Tonight is going to be special cuz I'm staying up all night to watch the Indian election results [sic]"

Tonight is going to be special cuz I’m staying up all night to watch the #Indianelectionresults ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ #lanights #ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 23, 2019

The Veer Zara actress is currently in Los Angeles, and considering the time distance between India and LA, it's night there, and Preity plans on staying up the whole night to watch the Lok Sabha results 2019. Although Preity married Gene Goodenough and settled in LA, it hasn't stopped her from performing her duties towards her home ground, India. In April, she created a video, in which, she was seen requesting her fans to go out and vote. Mrs. Goodenough posted that video on Twitter. In the video, she can be seen explaining the responsibilities of a responsible citizen and urging all fans to step out and vote as a vote can make a difference. "Are you cool enough to make a difference? Let's find out ..," she captioned the video.

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi gets police protection, after receiving death threats

She also cast her vote and shared the picture of her inked finger on Twitter. With the picture, she wrote. "The ballot is stronger than the bullet. Voting today is the best way to contribute towards a better future for us & our country. Let's chat about why voting is important and what are the issues that are important to us."

Social media has been flooded with tweets and posts from Bollywood celebrities, who are excited enough to witness the election results. Anupam Kher was the first one who exuded confidence in people that India's future will shine with the results. "Today, the future of India will shine even brighter on this festival of democracy. Jai Ho," Kher tweeted.

The actor's wife, Kirron Kher, is eyeing a consecutive victory from Chandigarh parliamentary constituency. Anupam held extensive election rallies in Chandigarh while canvassing for his wife, who is pitted against former Railway Minister Pawan Kumar Bansal of the Congress party. The voting of the elections ran through April 11 to May 19.

Also Read: Elections 2019: B-town celebrities Sunny Leone, Riteish Deshmukh react to Lok Sabha results

Top Entertainment Stories of the day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates