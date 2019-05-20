Elections 2019: Twitterati reacts to exit poll results by Election Commission

national

In its last update, the Election Commission put the voting percentage at over 64 per cent for the seventh phase, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh

An estimated 61 crore Indians voted during the seven-phase general election, with over 64 per cent polling in the final round on Sunday, capping one of the most bitterly fought polls in the country that saw sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal and other places while political leaders often resorted to personal attacks, including on religious and caste lines.

While the votes would be counted on May 23, most exit polls predicted a return of the Modi government with some of them giving the BJP-led ruling NDA well above 300 seats out of the 542 on which polls were held. Over 8,000 candidates were in the fray. The election for one seat, Vellore in Tamil Nadu, has been deferred over alleged use of money power.

In its last update, the Election Commission put the voting percentage at over 64 per cent for the seventh phase, which included Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh. While the poll panel did not give an official consolidated figure for all seven phases, estimates suggested nationwide voting of over 66 per cent with a turnout of nearly 61 core voters, out of the total 90.99 crore people eligible to vote. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to share their views on the exit polls for Lok Sabha elections 2019.

After a marathon anchoring session on the exit polls, what does one believe. From 242 to 368, the NDA numbers swing wildly, the UP numbers are totally different in key polls. It appears very likely the BJP will win, the question is by how much. On to the 23rd now ! — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) May 19, 2019

Terrible news:



According to exit polls, Narendra Modi's coalition (NDA) is likely to win reelection with a comfortable majority.



If these polls turn out to be accurate, Modi's attacks on Indian democracy are likely to intensify over the next four years.https://t.co/LLPfzCjOZY pic.twitter.com/qLRIEJ7nGo — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) May 19, 2019

In recent years, Exit Polls have gone wrong in the USA, UK, Sweden and just yesterday in Australia. Unless you drink gau mutra, you will not be able to believe in Indian pollsters' exit poll drama! — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 19, 2019

It is d season of exit polls n guess games. Let me add my bit. We are going to win Arunachal Assembly with about 44+ out of 60 seats. Arunachal is a strategically important NE state n BJP will hv it’s 1st ever elected Govt under d young n dynamic leadership of Pema Khandu. — Chowkidar Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) May 20, 2019

Of course exit polls can be wrong. Of course we should wait for the real thing on May 23. But exit polls shouldn’t be rubbished because they got in wrong in Australia where there was a 1% difference between the two parties — Swapan Dasgupta (@swapan55) May 19, 2019

We were lucky that we didnt have Exit Polls during our School results...

*Otherwise our parents would have started thrashing us 3-4 days in advance of the result*

ððð — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) May 20, 2019

The Beauty of Democracy: The third most crucial election after independence is over yesterday in India and the exit polls predicted by pollsters published by HindustanTimes is here for assessment. Which was rejected by many leaders in the opposition camp including Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/lPxvXoXmMK — TN Haokip (@tn_haokip) May 20, 2019

I believe the exit polls are all wrong. In Australia last weekend, 56 different exit polls proved wrong. In India many people don’t tell pollsters the truth fearing they might be from the Government. Will wait till 23rd for the real results. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 19, 2019

If exit polls hold, this will perhaps be the most important election result in India since 1977. Just like Reagan said that the heart and soul of conservatism is libertarianism, similarly the heart and soul of India is Dharma as a Sri Aurobindo would say. 2019 was accepting that. — Harsh Gupta à¤®à¤§à¥à¤¸à¥à¤¦à¤¨ (@harshmadhusudan) May 20, 2019

Party already starts and Indians across the globe already celebrating the results of #ExitPolls :)



Aayega To Modi Hi! @narendramodi #MondayMotivation #MondayMorning pic.twitter.com/o3aL9rpGDH — Chowkidar Geetika Swami (@SwamiGeetika) May 20, 2019

The 2019 elections witnessed differences within the EC with Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa writing dissent notes on the poll panel's clean chit to Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on complaints of violation of model code of conduct. EVM glitches and incidents of violence in West Bengal and Punjab were reported on Sunday amid poll boycott at some booths. Problems related to electronic voting machines and names missing from electoral rolls were reporters in almost all phases from various places.

