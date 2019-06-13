Happy Birthday Disha Patani: From Tiger Shroff to Anil Kapoor, celebs extend wishes

bollywood

As Disha Patani turned 27 on June 13, Thursday, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend warm wishes to the Bharat actress

Disha Patani is celebrating her 27th birthday on Thursday, June 13. From Twitter to Instagram, Bollywood celebrities wished the birthday girl loads of happiness.

One of the first actors to wish the birthday girl was her alleged beau, Tiger Shroff. Her rumoured boyfriend shared a video on his Instagram handle which shows some of her great dance moves along with Tiger. He captioned the video as, "Happy birthday D!", with hordes of birthday and love emojis.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday D! ðÂÂ°ðÂÂ°ðÂÂ°ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥ðÂÂ¥âÂ¤âÂ¤âÂ¤ @dishapatani A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) onJun 12, 2019 at 11:06pm PDT

Anil Kapoor also wished the MS Dhoni girl a very happy birthday. Anil Kapoor, who will be sharing screen space with her in Mohit Suri's Malang, posted a picture along with Aditya Roy Kapur and director Mohit Suri. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Disha Patani! I'm so impressed with your dedication to work & your commitment to fitness! You even refused chanas & peanuts on sets, even though we were working so late! Congratulations on Bharat's success! You deserve that and more!".

Happy Birthday, @DishPatani! I'm so impressed with your dedication to work & your commitment to fitness! You even refused chanas & peanuts on sets, even though we were working so late! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ

Congratulations on Bharat's success! You deserve that and more! pic.twitter.com/gu5cWm76Kz — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 13, 2019

Disha replied, “Thank you so so much, sir! This was the sweetest birthday wish of the day! It's so inspiring to see you, Driven and passionate about your work and that's something I would always take with me! Stay fit and keep inspiring”.

Thank you so so much sir ! This was the sweetest birthday wish of the day ! Its so inspiring to see you , Driven and passionate about your work and thats something I would always take with me ! Stay fit and keep inspiring :) — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) June 13, 2019

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday Disha! May your day be filled with laughter and of course - cake!

Bhushan Kumar tweeted:

May this year be filled with all the happiness and success you deserve. Happy birthday @DishPatani!! — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) June 13, 2019

The Bareilly born girl began her career with the Telugu film Loafer (2015), opposite Varun Tej, and followed it up by playing the leading lady in the Hindi sports film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).

Talking about Disha Patani's birthday plans, she had told a publication, "I feel like I'm too old now to celebrate. I get really awkward with birthdays. You get so much attention with all the calls and messages and then suddenly the next day, you're like, 'Oh, whatever! It's over" Well, Disha Patani has the body to die for. Ask her if she indulges in cheat days, she says, "I eat all the cakes I get and it's a complete cheat-day for me. I slip into a food coma," she laughs.

Disha says that this birthday is lucky for her as she is busy shooting. The actress is also elated about her Bharat success and asserts, "It was such a positive film and had a good message. I'm so glad that my family liked me in the movie. They were genuinely proud of me, which was the best compliment for me."

Disha Patani will be seen in Malang where she will be seen sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor. The film which has started its shooting schedule is being helmed by Mohit Suri.

