Haryana SSC Result 2019: Haryana Board declared class 10 and 12 Result on May 21
The Haryana Open School has declared the Class 10th and 12 board exam on May 21. The students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website bseh.org.in. Since a large number of students will check their BSEH SSC result 2019, the official portal may face some technical difficulties. Hence, students will have a seamless experience while checking your BSEH Class 10th and 12th Results on Jagran Josh
Steps to Check HOS Result 2019
Here are some simple steps that will help them get their results.
- Step 1: The students need to visit the official website of the board.
- Step 2: They need to click on the link of the result.
- Step 3: They have to provide their log in credentials and submit the details.
- Step 4: The result will appear on the screen and they can take a print out for future use.
The results were declared at the headquarters of the board by the officials today. They claimed that the pass percentage of the Secondary Open School March-2019 exam stood at 11.84% and the Secondary Open School March-2019 recorded at 26.72%.
Based on the officials numbers shared by the board, as many as 18659 candidates have appeared for the exam and 2210 candidates passed the exam. The overall result has not been well for the students.
