Here's how Fatima Sana Shaikh follows her passion

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known to play challenging roles with her stellar performance in Dangal, excels at her profession that is acting along with her passion, photography

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Fatima Sana Shaikh who not only has a charismatic personality, but the young gun also knows how to carry her outfits gracefully in every social event she attends. The actress talks about one of her favourite hobbies that is photography and is extremely passionate about it.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who is known to play challenging roles with her stellar performance in Dangal, excels at her profession that is acting along with her passion, photography. The actress makes sure she follows her passion as well. From her dance videos to pictures, the world is witness to Fatima Sana Shaikh talents.

Talking about her passion, Fatima Sana Shaikh says, "Along with acting, I kept trying my hands at different things around films. It didn't matter if it was behind-the-scenes, like photography or cinematography. Since professional courses are expensive, I decided to learn on the go. Back then, my brother used to work at a studio that shot wedding pictures. I went there and told them that I wanted to be a photographer. Since I didn’t know anything about handling cameras, they offered me an internship. I learnt photography through trial-and-error, with a tip or two from the seniors. I would fidget with the camera, figuring out what works and what doesn’t while I shot weddings. And over time, I slowly got picture perfect."

Fatima Sana Shaikh who is very close to her family and has achieved so much at a very young age, owing to her popularity in the acting space is also the first brand ambassador of an automobile brand, which is a testimony that the actress is famous in the brand circuit as well.

The newcomer who has won hearts from across the quarters for her versatile roles in Dangal and Thugs of Hindostan where the actress went through a terrific transformation for the stunning look of Zakira, Fatima Sana Shaikh blends perfectly with every character that she plays.

After creating a lot of noise for her popular saree pose alongside Rajkummar Rao in Anurag Basu's next, the actress is gearing up for her next film Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan which will roll out in August.

