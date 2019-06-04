Here's how you can ace Janhvi Kapoor's retro look in 5 easy steps

Janhvi Kapoor, who is a fashion icon for many, was spotted wearing a white crop top, paired with denim shorts and ankle length boots in Bandra, Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted donning a perfect retro look - a white shirt, paired with denim shorts and ankle length boots during her recent outing, and her fans can't stop gushing over her oh-so-casual attire. The actress completed her popular '90s avatar with golden hoops and a black and yellow sling bag.

The Dhadak actress makes sure to hit the gym daily, and her paparazzi snaps are proof enough. On Sunday too, Janhvi Kapoor made sure to keep her fitness on point by working out. Janhvi's casual attire has taken the internet by storm already. Take a look!

Janhvi Kapoor spotted in Bandra, Mumbai/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Here's how you can get a similar look at discounted prices. Check it out!

Cold Shoulder Casual Knotted Crop Shirt:

This cold-shoulder shirt will make you stand out in the crowd. Team it with a pair of denims or hot shorts. Get party-ready with a pair of shiny pumps to go with it. Buy this at the discounted price of Rs 399 only. Shop here.

Blue denim shorts:

Buy these blue mid-rise denim shorts at a discounted price of Rs 629 only. Shop here. This will make your summer days better.

Golden hoops:

Buy your pair of stylish earrings that will make you feel like a fashionista. The colour complements all outfits and may be worn as a statement piece to any occasion. Amazon has a huge collection of latest modern statement and traditional jewellery accessories. Get this pair at the discounted price of Rs 315 only. Shop here.

Ankle-length boots:

Buy your pair of elegant and quality boots. Made of synthetic and comfortable to wear, these lace-up ankle-length boots will provide you with a perfect inspiration for a fashionable look. Buy your pair at the discounted price of Rs 499 only. Shop here.

PS: These shoes are available in various colours, for them who wish to go a step ahead to be trendsetters.

