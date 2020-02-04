How do I tell a woman that she annoys me?

I have an extremely annoying acquaintance who tends to use me and my friends in all kinds of ways. She hangs out with us even if we don't ask her to, doesn't really chip in when we order food, and just invites herself when we make plans to go out and do things. None of us want to confront her because it seems rude, but we tend to talk about her behind her back all the time because her behaviour bothers us all. How can we resolve this without making things awkward?

If you and your friends are always discussing this person, she is obviously having more of an impact on your lives than you want to acknowledge. If she isn't a friend, there really isn't anything that prevents any of you from having this conversation with her. You want the problem to go away, but don't want to do what it takes to find a solution. No one has to be rude, and the possibility of awkwardness only depends upon how any of you choose to broach this subject. Talking about someone behind their back is never nice, and you may actually help this person by simply coming right out and telling her how you all feel.

My ex-boyfriend sent me a friend request on Facebook, which is weird because we broke up with a massive fight. He may have moved on and forgotten about it, but I haven't. Should I block him? I don't want him to get the wrong idea that I am still interested in him.

That is entirely your prerogative. If you aren't interested in being in touch with him, you don't have to. You may be jumping to conclusions about what his intentions are because, sometimes, a friend request is nothing more than a friend request. If you want to accept it and find out what he wants, you always can. If not, you don't have to accept the request. Overthinking this doesn't solve anything.

