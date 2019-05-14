Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil to release in China on June 5

bollywood

Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil is all set to release in China on June 5, 2019

Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil is all set to release in China on June 5, 2019. Film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the news of the same along with a poster of the film for the local audience and tweeted, "Kaabil to release in China on 5 June 2019... Here's the poster for the local audience."

A few moments later, he shared another poster of the film featuring Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam and some glimpses from the film which are visible in the bubbles.

Another poster of #Kaabil for the local audience in #China... #Kaabil is Hrithik's first film to release there... 5 June 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/5RyoukE9n0 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2019'Kaabil follows the story of a visually impaired couple Supriya and Rohan living a happy life. Their lives take an intense turn when Supriya is raped by some men having strong political connections.

After Supriya is unable to handle what happened to her, she commits suicide. Rohan vows to take revenge from the culprits.

The film was directed by Sanjay Gupta while produced by Hrithik's father, Rakesh Roshan.

The film released on January 25, 2017, in India. Meanwhile, Bollywood fans in China witnessed the release of late actor Sridevi's last film 'Mom' on May 10 and minted Rs 11.47 crore on the first day of its release.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan, who has earlier delivered stellar performances will be slipping into the character of a Mathematician for his upcoming film, Super 30, who grooms 30 students or the competitive exam of IIT-JEE.

