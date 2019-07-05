'I hooked up while on a break'

dr-love

My boyfriend and I took a break from our relationship a few months ago and didn't even speak for three months. I didn't know if this was going to be permanent at the time, and it hurt me a lot because he wasn't even communicating. I started dating someone casually after two months of this break and ended up getting physical with him. My boyfriend eventually reached out and said we should get back together. I recently told him that I had slept with a guy while we were on a break and he went completely ballistic. He said I had cheated on him and now wants to end our relationship. I think this is unreasonable. I have tried to explain that we were on a break and that I had no idea if he would ever get back because he wasn't communicating with me during that time, but he doesn't even want to listen. Am I to blame here? Isn't this also his fault?

I'm not sure either of you is to blame, because a lack of communication is what prompted this. If your boyfriend had been clearer about what he wanted and why, you would probably have dealt with this break differently. You had consensual sex with another adult and are perfectly within your rights because you had no idea how things stood. If this relationship is to work, he will have to find a way to put this behind him. If he can't, you may have to accept that this won't work out. I suggest you give him time to process this, and be patient. He may take some time to calm down, and understand that you weren't cheating.

