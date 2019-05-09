Is Salman Khan opting for surrogacy?

bollywood

After Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone and others from Bollywood, superstar Salman Khan is reportedly going to follow suit and opt for surrogacy, says a daily

Salman Khan

Is Salman Khan ready to follow suit like his peers Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and others by opting for surrogacy? If a report in Times of India is anything to go by, the superstar has planned to opt for surrogacy to have his baby. For years now, Salman Khan has been one of the most eligible bachelors in India. The actor, for many years, was asked questions about his marriage.

Salman Khan always maintained that he would never get married, and if he ever did, it would only be for kids. It's a known fact that Salman is extremely fond of children. His photos and videos with his nephew Ahil and niece make their way to the internet, which proves that he is extremely affectionate towards kids.

Talking about it, a source told the website, "Since Salman Khan is yet not ready for marriage, our sources have told us that the actor is opting for surrogacy instead."

Also Read: Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber blessed with twin boys

In the past, Karan Johar welcomed twins, Yash, and Roohi through the same method. Upon their arrival, he issued a statement that read: "I am ecstatic to share with you all the two most wonderful additions to my life, my children and lifelines; Roohi and Yash. I feel enormously blessed to be a parent to these pieces of my heart who were welcomed into this world with the help of the marvels of medical science.

This was an emotional yet well thought out decision which I have taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent. In order to arrive at this decision, I have prepared myself mentally, physically, emotionally and logistically to ensure that my children get all the unconditional love, care and attention from me and mine. I have submitted to the fact that my children are my world and priority. My work, travels and social commitments would have to take a back seat and I am prepared for that. By the grace of God, I have the most caring and supportive mother who will be an integral part in the upbringing of her grandchildren and of course, friends who are family.

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor becomes a proud father of a baby boy!

I am eternally grateful to the surrogate who has fulfilled my lifelong dream and provided a warm, loving and nurturing environment to my children before bringing them into this world. She will always remain in my prayers.

Finally, a big thank you to Dr Jatin Shah for his guidance and support and for being like a family member through this wonderful and exciting journey."

Recently, Ekta Kapoor also embraced motherhood through surrogacy and welcomed son Ravie Kapoor to her family. Sunny Leone also took advantage of this marvel of science and had twins - Noah and Asher Weber.

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor becomes mother to a baby boy, names him Ravie Kapoor

Top entertainment stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only