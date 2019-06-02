Jaishankar follows Sushma Swaraj in Twitter response to Indians in problems

national

Sushma Swaraj, during her tenure, was known for her instant response on any request for Indians posted on her Twitter handle, especially from those in distress in foreign lands

New Delhi: In his second day in office, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday began continuing his predecessor Sushma Swaraj's practice of being active on Twitter to address the problems of Indians abroad.

Jaishankar, who took charge on Friday, had then tweeted that he was "proud to follow the footsteps" of Sushma Swaraj.

"My first tweet. Thank you all for the best wishes! Honoured to be given this responsibility. Proud to follow on the footsteps of @SushmaSwaraj ji.

"We at Team @MEAIndia continue to be at your service 24x7. Happy to be leading the effort with my colleague MoS Muraleedharan ji @VMBJP," he had posted.

As Indians abroad raised their problems, Jaishankar asked the nearest Indian mission concerned to help.

As a woman on family trip to Germany and Italy reported her family members' passports have been stolen, Jaishankar replied the Indian Embassy in Rome and the Consul-General in Munich will extend their full support to the family, and marked the respective Indian missions.

To Vineet Nair who stated that he and others have been trapped in Oman, Jaishankar replied: "Our Embassy in Oman is trying to resolve this. Please continue to stay in touch with them @IndEmb_Muscat."

Our Embassy in Kuwait is already working on it. Please be in touch with them @indembkwt https://t.co/w9BRPXTTZr — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 2, 2019

A 1977-batch IFS officer, Jaishankar served as Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018 before succeeding Sushma Swaraj in the second Narendra Modi government. Considered to be an expert on China and US, his appointment is expected to bring into play his vast experience in managing foreign affairs.

