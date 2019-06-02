Janhvi Kapoor shares a sweet photo on parents Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's wedding anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor, today, shared a lovely picture of mum Sridevi and dad Boney Kapoor in happier times on what would have been the couple's 23rd wedding anniversary. Take a look at the photo here
Janhvi Kapoor, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, has shared a sweet photo of her parents together on what would have been their 23rd wedding anniversary. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot on June 2, 1996. Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai while she was with family attending a relative's wedding.
Janhvi took to Instagram to commemorate her parents' wedding anniversary with a lovely picture.
View this post on Instagram
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor seem to share a private joke in the photo, smiling away at the camera as Sridevi has her arm linked with Boney's. Janhvi Kapoor, who shared a close bond with her mum, simply captioned the picture with a heart emoji.
Boney Kapoor still finds it difficult to come to terms with the death of Sridevi, and says it is impossible to forget her. The film produced broke down while talking about her in film trade analyst Komal Nahta's talk show. In the episode's 40-second teaser, which Nahta shared on Twitter, Boney is seen opening up about how he is still trying to cope up with the loss.
See photos: Sridevi: Candid pictures from her younger days you may not have seen
On the work front, a reboot of Mr India is on the cards. Boney Kapoor told mid-day, "The idea is to create a reboot first, and then, make a franchise of it. It needs to be made more contemporary. We have a basic structure in mind. We haven't decided on a timeline yet, but intend to make it soon," he says."
Boney recalls that mounting a film on a budget of Rs 4 crore was unheard of, in the '80s. "We put up a large set near Versova beach. I was so happy with the costumes that I paid a bonus to the stylist. Amrish Puri as Mogambo was a masterstroke; he brought the character alive. While Sri was considered a glamorous star earlier, the audience's perception of her changed after Mr India — then on, she was seen as a powerful actress. Anil too became more legitimate a performer with the film. After Sri, I have even more reason to make the film now."
Also read: Katrina Kaif worried about Janhvi Kapoor's 'very very short shorts' in the gym
