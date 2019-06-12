JNU to honour Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar with 'Distinguished Alumni Award'
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman studied in the School of Social Sciences and School of International Studies of the university for her MA and M Phil degrees respectively
New Delhi: The Executive Council of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in its meeting on Wednesday decided to honour Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar with the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' on the third convocation of the university, which will be held in August.
Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar also studied in the School of International Studies where he completed his M Phil and Doctoral research with the specialisation in nuclear diplomacy.
A press release from the university stated: "Their highly distinguished career and achievements have made the University very proud and they are a great source of inspiration for JNU students and researchers."
Executive Council of Jawaharlal Nehru University today approved a proposal to give the Distinguished Alumni Award to two of its alumni, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman & External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during the convocation of JNU in Aug 2019. (File pics) pic.twitter.com/97pjoXfz8n— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019
The Union Ministers will be the first recipients of the 'Distinguished Alumni Award,' which is to be conferred by the university.
