JNU to honour Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar with 'Distinguished Alumni Award'

Jun 12, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman studied in the School of Social Sciences and School of International Studies of the university for her MA and M Phil degrees respectively

New Delhi: The Executive Council of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in its meeting on Wednesday decided to honour Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar with the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' on the third convocation of the university, which will be held in August.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman studied in the School of Social Sciences and School of International Studies of the university for her MA and M Phil degrees respectively.

Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar also studied in the School of International Studies where he completed his M Phil and Doctoral research with the specialisation in nuclear diplomacy.

A press release from the university stated: "Their highly distinguished career and achievements have made the University very proud and they are a great source of inspiration for JNU students and researchers."

The Union Ministers will be the first recipients of the 'Distinguished Alumni Award,' which is to be conferred by the university.

